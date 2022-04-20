Homing in on Himachal: BJP Chief JP Nadda to Sound Poll Bugle in Kangra on April 22

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda is set to hold a roadshow in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on April 22, which will be followed by a rally.

Kangra has the highest number of assembly seats in the state— 15— and the roadshow has been touted as an act of sounding the poll bugle. Of the 15, the BJP had won 11 constituencies in the previous election.

Interestingly, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal too will be addressing a rally in Kangra district, on April 23.

The near face-off comes close on the heels of mass defection by the party’s local leaders, including its state president, to the BJP this month.

AAP’s Himachal Pradesh chief Anoop Kesari, general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur, and its Una president Iqbal Singh joined the BJP at Nadda’s residence in the national capital, with union minister Anurag Thakur being seen as the architect of this coup.

Thakur has been visiting his home state for the past few months and taking stock of election preparations.

This is going to be BJP president Nadda’s second campaign in his home state in April.

According to sources, he will land at Gaggal airport and will begin his roadshow of one kilometre to Nagrota Bazaar.

The procession will go to Gandhi ground where he will address a rally.

Later in the day, the BJP chief is likely to meet senior party leader Shanta Kumar.

Nadda’s schedule also includes a visit to Brajeshwari Mata Mandir in Kangra.

Himachal Pradesh’s 68 assembly constituencies are scheduled to go to polls by the end of this year.

