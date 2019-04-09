‘Honest Politicians Missing? Think of NOTA’: Hyderabad Artist Couple’s New Campaign

A city-based artist couple is busy campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha election. But they have nothing to do with political parties or any of their candidates.The couple, Swathi and Vijay, is only trying to reach out to voters and urge them to opt for the NOTA (none of the above) option on the EVM if political contenders do not meet their expectations.They are painting empty walls and boards on roads along National Highway 65 (Vijayawada-Hyderabad) and in parts of Hyderabad with the message: ‘Honest politicians missing? Think of NOTA.’One such art work further reads about an ‘apparent dearth’ of honest politicians. Asking people if they have seen honest politicians, the message further reads: Note: People having no information about this are requested to think of NOTA and report at your polling booth on April 11.“We do agree that all politicians are not dishonest. But before casting their vote for any candidate, we want people to think who they are voting for? Even if you have the slightest doubt that your candidate may not do justice as an elected member, you should definitely consider pressing the NOTA button,” says Swathi.“The percentage of NOTA votes does not necessarily bring about a change in the election results, but people need to push for it and make their displeasure over the current state of politics in our country evident,” adds Vijay.The couple’s wall graffiti on the walls of a high school had grabbed eyeballs ahead of the Assembly election in Telangana last year when they sketched voters lined up outside a polling booth waiting to cast their votes as the man leading the queue puts his vote into a commode.The couple also made news last year after they gave an artistic makeover to schools in rural Telanagana that were facing the threats of closure due to high dropout rates.