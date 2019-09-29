Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Honey-Trapping Existed Since Ages, Practised During Mahabharata, Says Digvijaya Singh's MLA Brother

Chachoda MLA Lakshman Singh also said the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the scandal that has rocked Madhya Pradesh's political circles should be paid heed to.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 29, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
File photo of MP Congress MLA Lakshman Singh.
File photo of MP Congress MLA Lakshman Singh.

Bhopal: As the honey-trapping scandal continued to send shockwaves across political lines and the bureaucracy in Madhya Pradesh, a lawmaker of the ruling Congress has said it was an age-old practice.

Lakshman Singh, brother of party veteran and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, said honey-trapping has been prevalent since ages and has been practised in war and politics.

As investigation into the scandal intensifies, the Chachoda MLA said nobody should face character assassination as the probe was still underway and names of those guilty would be exposed soon.

“The special investigation team (SIT) was carrying out an impartial probe. So nothing should be said before the inquiry is completed. Also, the BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the matter. That should be allowed along with the SIT probe,” he said. He is the first Congress leader to propose a CBI probe into the matter.

“Women were used (for honey-trapping) during world wars and even during the times of Mahabharata,” said Singh, adding that using such techniques to obtain contracts was wrong.

Recently, Singh had landed the Congress in trouble with his remark that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise to farmers as the Kamal Nath has not been able to fulfill its promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days of coming to power.

