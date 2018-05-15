Honnali Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's M P Renukacharya Wins

Live Status BJP M P Renukacharya Won

Honnali (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,90,715 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,515 are male, 94,144 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.49 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,738 votes (12.57%) securing 52.84% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.7%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,400 votes (4.96%) registering 48.44% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.8%.