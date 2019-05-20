English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hooda to Win Sonipat, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey
Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat when Ramesh Chander Kaushik defeated Jagbir Sigh Malik of Congress with a margin of 7.9 per cent votes.
File photo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda may emerge as the winner from the Sonipat seat in the state of Haryana. He is in contest with Ramesh Chander Kaushik who is fielded by BJP.
Both the Congress and BJP had won this seat quite a few times. The changing caste politics is the main reason to watch out for this constituency in the 2019 elections. The Jat reservation movement in 2016 has resulted in a clear polarisation in the constituency. The distress among people after the Jat agitation remained an important factor in the last four years.
In the previous two elections—2004 and 2009—BJP held the seat in this constituency. In 2009, Jitender Singh of Congress defeated BJP candidate Kishan Singh Sangwan with a margin of 22.6 per cent votes. In the 2004 elections, Kishan Singh Sangwan of the BJP defeated Congress candidate Dharam Pal Singh Malik with a margin of a mere 1 per cent of the votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
