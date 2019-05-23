Hooghly Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hugli): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Hooghly Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Bhaskar Ghosh CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Sajal Adhikari IND -- -- Dulal Ch. Hembram IND -- -- Noor Hossain Mondal BJP -- -- Locket Chatterjee AITC -- -- Dr. Ratna De (Nag) Nota -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- Pradip Saha BSP -- -- Vijay Kumar Mahato INC -- -- Pratul Chandra Saha

28. Hooghly is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.41%. The estimated literacy level of Hooghly is 81.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ratna De (Nag) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,89,084 votes which was 14.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ratna De (Nag) of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 81,523 votes which was 7.01% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 49.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.72% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hooghly was: Ratna De (Nag) (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,36,584 men, 7,93,445 women and 13 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hooghly is: 24.511 88.0742Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हुगली, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); হুগলি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); हुगळी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); હુઘલી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஹூக்லி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హుగ్లీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಹೂಗ್ಲಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഹൂഗ്ലി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)