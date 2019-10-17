'Hope Both Parties Accept Verdict': Amit Shah on Ayodhya Case as SC Concludes Hearing

As the five-judge Constitution Bench concludes the 40-day hearings against the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is hopeful the politically sensitive issue will be resolved with both sides accepting the Supreme Court’s final verdict.

The verdict is expected before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, heading the bench, retires on November 17.

Talking about commencing the construction of the Ram Temple if the judgment comes in favour of the Hindu side, Shah in an exclusive interview to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said, “This is not a matter of speculation. The case has been pending since 1950, now, whatever judgment the apex court pronounces, I am sure that both parties will accept it.”

On being asked if other disputed sites like Mathura and Kashi will also take a similar route like Ayodhya, Shah said, “I don’t think so. No one can predict these things. However this (Ayodhya) matter will be solved by the SC ruling.”

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the Ram Ayodhya title-suit case for 39 days and had earlier set the deadline to finish arguments on October 18. This was later brought forward to October 17, but the CJI on Tuesday indicated that it would like to conclude all arguments by October 16.

The judgment has been reserved by the bench as the arguments from both the sides have concluded. The bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer will have to pronounce the ruling by November 17 as the CJI will retire on that date. If the judgment is not delivered before his retirement, the entire matter would have to be heard afresh.

The top court is hearing appeals against the September 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court. The high court had divided the disputed 2.77 acres of land, including the spot where the Babri Masjid stood until December 6, 1992, and the area around it, equally among the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.