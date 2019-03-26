English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hope Congress's New Income Scheme is Not Like BJP’s Rs 15 Lakh Promise: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh, while addressing the new scheme, also took the opportunity to highlight the SP's government pro-poor schemes like Lohia Awas, Samajwadi Pension etc.
File photo of Akhilesh Yadav
Loading...
Lucknow: The former Chief Minister of the state and National President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he hopes the Minimum Income Plan by Congress party won’t be like the ‘15 lakh promise’ to the poor by the BJP.
Speaking to the media at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, the party president expressed his doubts over Congress’s scheme for the poorest 20% people of India.
However, Yadav also banked on the opportunity to boast about the pro-poor schemes launched by his government.
Akhilesh said, “It was our Samajwadi Party government which had for the first time announced a package for the poor people of Bundelkhand wherein they were given grains, milk, oil, etc.”
He added that the SP government used to give the Lohia Awas worth 3.05 lakh rupees to the poor and the Samajwadi pension to females of the family.
“We always lead by example,” Akhilesh said.
The SP party president informed the media that their team will assess the details of the scheme and then decide the party’s stand.
The Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi in an election sop on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls. Asserting that it will be the final assault on poverty, he said the scheme would benefit around 25 crore people.
The Congress party president had said 20 percent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would benefit under the scheme.
Meanwhile, at the press conference in the SP office, Akhilesh Yadav was accompanied by Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad and Sanjay Chauhan of Janwadi Party Socialist) along with Moti Lal Kushwaha of Rashtriya Samanta Dal. The three leaders announced their support for the SP-BSP alliance in the state for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Sanjay Nishad is also the father of Pravin Nishad, the Gorakhpur MP who won the recent bypolls after he fought on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2018.
Attacking the BJP government, Akhilesh said, “Last time during the bypolls our Baba CM couldn’t understand what went wrong. This time also those who are saying they will get 74 seats will have to rethink their figures after today’s alignment with smaller parties. The core issues of the BJP are the opposition and chowkidar, however, still they haven't got support from people. People are waiting to cast their vote.”
Speaking to the media at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, the party president expressed his doubts over Congress’s scheme for the poorest 20% people of India.
However, Yadav also banked on the opportunity to boast about the pro-poor schemes launched by his government.
Akhilesh said, “It was our Samajwadi Party government which had for the first time announced a package for the poor people of Bundelkhand wherein they were given grains, milk, oil, etc.”
He added that the SP government used to give the Lohia Awas worth 3.05 lakh rupees to the poor and the Samajwadi pension to females of the family.
“We always lead by example,” Akhilesh said.
The SP party president informed the media that their team will assess the details of the scheme and then decide the party’s stand.
The Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi in an election sop on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls. Asserting that it will be the final assault on poverty, he said the scheme would benefit around 25 crore people.
The Congress party president had said 20 percent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would benefit under the scheme.
Meanwhile, at the press conference in the SP office, Akhilesh Yadav was accompanied by Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad and Sanjay Chauhan of Janwadi Party Socialist) along with Moti Lal Kushwaha of Rashtriya Samanta Dal. The three leaders announced their support for the SP-BSP alliance in the state for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
Sanjay Nishad is also the father of Pravin Nishad, the Gorakhpur MP who won the recent bypolls after he fought on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2018.
Attacking the BJP government, Akhilesh said, “Last time during the bypolls our Baba CM couldn’t understand what went wrong. This time also those who are saying they will get 74 seats will have to rethink their figures after today’s alignment with smaller parties. The core issues of the BJP are the opposition and chowkidar, however, still they haven't got support from people. People are waiting to cast their vote.”
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Study Reveals Apple, Tesla Most Trusted To Make Driverless Cars, Volkswagen Invested the Most
- Why Ravichandran Ashwin is Facing Criticism For 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in IPL Match
- Apple Wants to Conquer Gaming With Arcade, And it Already Has a Big Advantage Over Google Stadia
- Gatecrashing Weddings, Meeting Royals and Tea: How Shashi Tharoor is Wooing Voters in Kerala
- 'Badhaai Ho' Gave Me A Chance to Tell Two Stories in One: Amit Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results