Hope Congress's New Income Scheme is Not Like BJP’s Rs 15 Lakh Promise: Akhilesh Yadav

: The former Chief Minister of the state and National President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he hopes the Minimum Income Plan by Congress party won’t be like the ‘15 lakh promise’ to the poor by the BJP.Speaking to the media at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, the party president expressed his doubts over Congress’s scheme for the poorest 20% people of India.However, Yadav also banked on the opportunity to boast about the pro-poor schemes launched by his government.Akhilesh said, “It was our Samajwadi Party government which had for the first time announced a package for the poor people of Bundelkhand wherein they were given grains, milk, oil, etc.”He added that the SP government used to give the Lohia Awas worth 3.05 lakh rupees to the poor and the Samajwadi pension to females of the family.“We always lead by example,” Akhilesh said.The SP party president informed the media that their team will assess the details of the scheme and then decide the party’s stand.The Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi in an election sop on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls. Asserting that it will be the final assault on poverty, he said the scheme would benefit around 25 crore people.The Congress party president had said 20 percent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would benefit under the scheme.Meanwhile, at the press conference in the SP office, Akhilesh Yadav was accompanied by Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad and Sanjay Chauhan of Janwadi Party Socialist) along with Moti Lal Kushwaha of Rashtriya Samanta Dal. The three leaders announced their support for the SP-BSP alliance in the state for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.Sanjay Nishad is also the father of Pravin Nishad, the Gorakhpur MP who won the recent bypolls after he fought on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2018.Attacking the BJP government, Akhilesh said, “Last time during the bypolls our Baba CM couldn’t understand what went wrong. This time also those who are saying they will get 74 seats will have to rethink their figures after today’s alignment with smaller parties. The core issues of the BJP are the opposition and chowkidar, however, still they haven't got support from people. People are waiting to cast their vote.”