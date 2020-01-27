Hope EU Resolutions against CAA, Kashmir Curbs Followed by Sanctions: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed hope that resolutions tabled in the European Parliament against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and curbs in Kashmir will be followed up with sanctions.

"Relieved to see EU parliament pass resolutions against communal CAB & brutal lockdown in Kashmir. Hope it's followed up with sanctions. GOIs actions are frittering away all of India's assiduously earned soft power," a tweet on Mehbooba's social media handle reads.

The PDP president's twitter handle is operated by her daughter Iltija after Mehbooba was taken into preventive custody on the wake of abrogation of article 370 in August last year.

"Discriminatory CAB & repressive measures in Kashmir are India's internal matter only when EU Parliamentarians/international community condemn such actions. Had they spoken about it in glowing terms, the same establishment would lap it up," she added.

The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India's new citizenship law, which it alleges marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.