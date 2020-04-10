POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Hope Govt Has Plan to Deal with Situation Arising out of Covid-19 Lockdown: Sonia Gandhi

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
The Congress hopes that the government will come out with a plan to deal with the situation arising out of the prevailing lockdown, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Friday as she took stock of the party's relief work for people reeling under the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.


At a meeting with all Congress state unit chiefs via video conferencing, Gandhi said the country is fighting the battle against the coronavirus and the party is ready to play its role in it.

She said Congress office-bearers, workers have been engaged in serving the countrymen in difficult times. "Due to the lockdown, the poor laborers left for their villages, and our workers got down to help them. Even today, all over the country, Congress workers from every district are engaged in this work," she said in her initial remarks.

Gandhi said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and herself had written to the government and made suggestions to the government over the battle against COVID-19.

"We hope that the government comes out with a plan to meet this challenge. The poor, farmers and labourers are suffering the most," the Congress chief said.

"The lockdown is going to put a lot of burden on our economy. The economy was already in crisis - and now it seems that difficulties will increase. We have to be ready for it," Gandhi told the party's state chiefs.

She asked the state chiefs to brief her on the relief work carried out by the Congress workers in various parts and whether they were satisfied with government support and actions.

She also asked them for suggestions on how the Congress can contribute more in the fight against COVID-19.

