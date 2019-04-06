‘Hope I'm Heading Into Better Direction’: Looking Up to Rahul’s Leadership, Shatrughan Sinha Exits BJP

this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM #atalbiharivajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri. L.K #Advani. I would like to include some of those who've not lived up — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019

Actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has announced his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sinha is headed to Congress now.“It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in,” Sinha tweeted.In a series of tweets, Sinha expressed gratitude towards veteran BJP leaders and also praised LK Advani as his 'guru' and 'guide'.He had been one of the most vocal critics of PM Modi in BJP. He was denied BJP ticket from his Patna Sahib constituency. Sinha had met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on March 28 and speculations were rife that he would be fielded by Congress from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar."Situation could be different but the location would be the same and the location is Patna and Patna Sahib. I will contest from Patna Sahib, situation could be different," Sinha had said earlier. The Congress had said Sinha would be formally joining the party on April 6.