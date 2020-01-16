Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hope MLAs Dropped from Assembly Poll Candidate List Stay in AAP Family, Says Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates for the February 8 Assembly election and given ticket to a total of 24 first-timers.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he hoped that the 15 incumbent MLAs who were dropped from the Aam Aadmi Party's list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections will remain with the party.

Responding to a question that other parties might try to poach the sitting legislators, the AAP national convenor said that he hopes they will stay with the party.

"All parties will try it. But they (sitting MLAs) are our family. I hope they will remain with us," Kejriwal told reporters.

The Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates for the February 8 Assembly election and given ticket to a total of 24 first-timers, including Atishi, Dilip Pandey and Raghav Chadha who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

