English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hope PM Modi Would Also Fast Over Custodial Death of Rape Victim’s Father in UP
Modi has said that he would on Thursday join other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in observing a day-long fast against the complete washout of the Budget session of the Parliament.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed day-long fast against the complete washout of Parliament’s Budget session, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that one hoped that he would also fast over the latest custodial killing in Uttar Pradesh.
"The barbarism unleashed against a father seeking justice for his (rape survivor) daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed the humanity.
"We hope that the Prime Minister will also observe a fast very soon over atrocities against women, increasing lawlessness and anarchy under the BJP rule," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Modi has said that he would on Thursday join other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in observing a day-long fast against the complete washout of the Budget session, for which the BJP has blamed the Congress.
On Monday, the father of the girl who tried to set herself on fire outside the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence a day earlier alleging police inaction in her gang rape by a BJP MLA died in police custody.
The man, whose daughter accused BJP legislator from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, was picked up by police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator as well as police personnel.
On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the girl's accusations as well as the death of her father in police custody.
Also Watch
"The barbarism unleashed against a father seeking justice for his (rape survivor) daughter in Uttar Pradesh has shamed the humanity.
"We hope that the Prime Minister will also observe a fast very soon over atrocities against women, increasing lawlessness and anarchy under the BJP rule," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Modi has said that he would on Thursday join other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in observing a day-long fast against the complete washout of the Budget session, for which the BJP has blamed the Congress.
On Monday, the father of the girl who tried to set herself on fire outside the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence a day earlier alleging police inaction in her gang rape by a BJP MLA died in police custody.
The man, whose daughter accused BJP legislator from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, was picked up by police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator as well as police personnel.
On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the girl's accusations as well as the death of her father in police custody.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|55
|42
|43
|140
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|8
|23
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|17
|46
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|14
|31
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|4
|3
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match
- Avengers: Infinity War - Where are the MCU Superheroes Before the Cosmic Battle
- Sehwag Impressed by Andre Russell & Sam Billings's Knock at Chepauk
- Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
- iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest