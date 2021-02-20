'Hope They Come to Me With CM Proposal': E Sreedharan on Why BJP Needs New Face, Image in Kerala

Two days after announcement of joining BJP, 'Metro man of India', E Sreedharan says he hopes that the party will come around the proposal of making him the Chief Minister candidate of BJP in Kerala assembly polls adding that only then will it get a new face and image in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the 88-year-old engineer sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and added that his main aim is to help the BJP come to power in Kerala where the assembly polls are due in April-May this year.

“The BJP has not made any proposal to me for being the CM... I hope that the BJP will come around with the proposal only then the BJP will get a new face and a new image… I think my joining BJP will instil confidence in the people and they would in turn vote for the BJP,” Sreedharan said in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18.

BJP-bound technocrat E Sreedharan said that he felt the need to do something for the state as people are fed with the two alternatives. “I am in good shape... I felt I needed to do something for the state... the people of Kerala are fed up with the LDF and UDF government... both these governments are fed up of the lavish spending of the government... I feel that the people of the state need a third alternative,” he said.

Sreedharan said that the BJP will have come before people with a new image and a new face and explain their ideology to them.

“The people of Kerala know me and the way I function. I have no prejudice against anyone or any religion... All my assistants have been from either Christian or Muslim community,” he said adding that the image of the BJP being a ‘communal party’ needs to be changed.

“I will not indulge in the shady side of politics definitely stones will be thrown on me but I won’t return it. I will make sure that the power is with the people and not just with an individual,” he added.