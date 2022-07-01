Hordes of Hoardings in Hyderabad Reveal Signs of TRS-BJP War Prior to Visit of PM Modi, Shah, Nadda

The political heat in Telangana is at its peak ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda to Hyderabad. The BJP top trio will be in the city to attend the party’s national executive committee meeting to be held on July 2-3. And the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi started a political billboard battle about five days before the event.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who is readying a platform to foray into national-level politics, has been waiting for the right time to launch his proposed new party, likely to be named the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). But with the Presidential elections round the corner, the announcement of the BRS was halted. However, whenever there is an opportunity, KCR has been trying to bring the works done by the TRS government in the last eight years in Telangana in front of the country.

Recently, on the occasion of Telangana formation day on June 2, the so-called “pink party” gave nationwide advertisements in almost all languages in all newspapers, highlighting the welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by KCR in Telangana.

The chief minister has not left any stone unturned to bring political mileage to him in establishing that he and his party are the only alternatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, more so than the Congress or West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), which also has been trying to expand its influence. So, the main junctions and Metro train pillars in Hyderabad are now covered with posters and hoardings that proclaim the achievements of the TRS government in the state ahead of the BJP conference.

In fact, there is little to no space now for the BJP to put up posters and signs regarding PM Modi and the party and leaders are in search of other options. BJP representatives are also planning to lodge a police complaint about a hoarding that was allegedly erected to damage the PM’s reputation.

With the sarcastic slogan “Saalu Dora…Ika Selavu Dora” (Enough landlord…goodbye, landlord) against the TRS chief, the social media wing of Telangana BJP has been running a campaign since June 24.

Countering this, a huge hoarding with the slogan “Saalu Modi…Sampaku Modi” (Enough Modi…spare us Modi) was displayed at the popular Tivoli junction in Secunderabad. It is not yet known who arranged the sign. The hoarding also criticised the controversial farm laws, taxes, and the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. There is also the slogan “Bye bye Modi”.

