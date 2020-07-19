Horse Trading Accused Wanted Me to Meet Vasundhara Raje, Says Ex-BSP MLA Rajendra Guda

Rajasthan MLA Rajendra Guda, who later joined the Congress camp with other five BSP MLAs, on Sunday, said that Sanjay Jain, named by the Congress accused in horse trading, had contacted him a few months back and had also asked him to meet former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

"Jain wanted me to meet BJP MLAs. He also insisted I meet Raje. At that time, we had not merged with the Congress and were BSP MLAs," he said, adding that the BJP had started making plans to topple the Congress government a long time back.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma, two days back, released three audio clippings which allegedly had discussions regarding horse trading of MLAs between purportedly Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Jain.

Guda confirmed that he stands with the Gehlot government. "Our government shall pass the floor test for it has majority numbers in hands," he said.

The Congress government is witnessing a major crisis after Sachin Pilot announced that the Gehlot government was in minority and he has support of 30 MLAs.

Since then, Gehlot camp MLAs are camping in a five-star hotel while Pilot camp MLAs are reportedly camping in different hotels in Delhi after vacating a Manesar hotel.

BSP Chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded President's rule in Rajasthan accusing the Gehlot government of poaching six BSP MLAs.

She said Gehlot cheated the BSP and made its six MLAs join the Congress a few months back.

"Gehlot is accusing the BJP of poaching his MLAs, but he himself did the same with six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan," said Mayawati.

Gehlot openly violated the Anti-Defection law and cheated the BSP for a second time by getting its MLAs included in the Congress, she alleged. "Governor Kalraj Mishra should take note of the political instability in the state and recommend President's rule," she demanded.