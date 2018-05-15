GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hosadurga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Gulhatty D. Shekhar Wins

Live election result of 101 Hosadurga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hosadurga MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:57 PM IST
Hosadurga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,85,360 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 94,883 are male, 90,449 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.3 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%
Live Status BJP Gulhatty D. Shekhar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9056256.66%Gulhatty D. Shekhar
INC6457040.40%B.G.Govindappa
JD(S)15750.99%Shashik Kumar
NOTA13260.83%Nota
IND5620.35%M.S.Sathish Jangama
IND2870.18%Shamanth.Ar
IND2210.14%C.S.Tyagarajan
KJP1880.12%Prakashmurthy
IND1570.10%G.R.Revanna Goravinakallu
KPJP1410.09%Manjunath.V.Bandre
IND1350.08%B.T.Girisha
IND1220.08%M.C.Dhananjaya

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,017 votes (14.3%) securing 41.43% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.94%.

IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,168 votes (0.95%) registering 33.92% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Hosadurga live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Edited by: ---
