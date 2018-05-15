Hosadurga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Gulhatty D. Shekhar Wins

Live Status BJP Gulhatty D. Shekhar Won

Hosadurga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,85,360 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 94,883 are male, 90,449 female and 2 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.3 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,017 votes (14.3%) securing 41.43% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.94%.IND won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,168 votes (0.95%) registering 33.92% of the votes polled.