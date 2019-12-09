Hosakote Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Hosakote Assembly Seat

178. Hosakote (General) (ಹೊಸಕೋಟೆ), also known as Hoskote, is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,139 votes (4.29%) securing 51.23% of the total votes polled.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,878 votes (2.73%) registering 50.07% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Ananda BN (Independent), Sharath Kumar Bachegowda (Independent), N Nagaraju (MTB) (Bharatiya Janata Party), Padmavathi (Indian National Congress), Ramesha M (Independent), Eregowda (Independent), NB Nagaraj (Independent), Anusha PR (Independent), Narayanaswamy (Independent), HT Shashikumar (Independent), Krishnamurthy (Independent), Ambareesh (Independent), Raveesh BT (Independent), Sharath Kumar K (Independent), Manjunatha C (Independent), Suresh Rao R (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Tulasappa Dasara (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Hosakote Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name IND Ananda BN IND Sharath Kumar Bachegowda BJP N Nagaraju (MTB) INC Padmavathi IND Ramesha M IND Eregowda IND NB Nagaraj IND Anusha PR IND Narayanaswamy IND HT Shashikumar IND Krishnamurthy IND Ambareesh IND Raveesh BT IND Sharath Kumar K IND Manjunatha C UPP Suresh Rao R IND Tulasappa Dasara

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

