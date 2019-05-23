Hoshangabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Uday Pratap Singh BJP Uday Pratap Singh LEADING

Hoshangabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSP(L) -- -- Bhavani Shankar Saini (Monu Saini) SPKP -- -- Devendra Sharma GGP -- -- Rajesh Kumar Uikey IND -- -- Arya Ravi Parihar IND -- -- Diwan Shailendra APOI -- -- Dinesh Katare INC -- -- Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh IND -- -- Madan Mohan IND -- -- Shaligram Makodiya Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- M.P. Choudhary BJP -- -- Uday Pratap Singh Leading

17. Hoshangabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.53%. The estimated literacy level of Hoshangabad is 74.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Uday Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,89,960 votes which was 37.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Uday Pratap Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19,245 votes which was 2.71% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hoshangabad was: Uday Pratap Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,566 men, 7,32,614 women and 26 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hoshangabad is: 22.6503 77.7509Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: होशंगाबाद, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); হোসাঙ্গাবাদ, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); होशंगाबाद, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); હોશંગાબાદ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஹோஷங்காபாத், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); హోశంగాబాద్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹೊಶಂಗಾಬಾದ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹൊഷ്നാഗാബാദ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).