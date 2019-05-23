English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hoshangabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hoshangabad (होशंगाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Hoshangabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.53%. The estimated literacy level of Hoshangabad is 74.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Uday Pratap Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,89,960 votes which was 37.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Uday Pratap Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19,245 votes which was 2.71% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.72% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hoshangabad was: Uday Pratap Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,566 men, 7,32,614 women and 26 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hoshangabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hoshangabad is: 22.6503 77.7509
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: होशंगाबाद, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); হোসাঙ্গাবাদ, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); होशंगाबाद, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); હોશંગાબાદ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஹோஷங்காபாத், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); హోశంగాబాద్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹೊಶಂಗಾಬಾದ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹൊഷ്നാഗാബാദ്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Uday Pratap Singh
BJP
Uday Pratap Singh
LEADING
Hoshangabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Bhavani Shankar Saini (Monu Saini)
SPKP
--
--
Devendra Sharma
GGP
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Uikey
IND
--
--
Arya Ravi Parihar
IND
--
--
Diwan Shailendra
APOI
--
--
Dinesh Katare
INC
--
--
Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh
IND
--
--
Madan Mohan
IND
--
--
Shaligram Makodiya
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
M.P. Choudhary
BJP
--
--
Uday Pratap Singh
