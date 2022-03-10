Hoshiarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Bram Shanker (Jimpa) from INC leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Hoshiarpur seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Virinder Singh Parhar (BSP), Sunder Sham Arora (INC), Bram Shanker (Jimpa) (AAP), Tikshan Sud (BJP), Om Parkash Jakhu (BRDCP), Dr Naresh Saggar (SSJP), Jasvir Singh (IND), Rajveer Singh Kalsi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.92%, which is -4.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sunder Sham Arora of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hoshiarpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.43 Hoshiarpur (Hoshiyarpur) (होशियारपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Hoshiarpur is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.99% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 192794 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 93,027 were male and 99,757 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hoshiarpur in 2022 is: 1,072 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,39,885 eligible electors, of which 91,963 were male,84,200 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,619 eligible electors, of which 79,176 were male, 72,443 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hoshiarpur in 2017 was 563. In 2012, there were 191 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sunder Sham Arora of INC won in this seat defeating Tikshan Sud of BJP by a margin of 11,233 which was 9.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sunder Sham Arora of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Tikshan Sud of BJP by a margin of 6,208 votes which was 5.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 43 Hoshiarpur Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Hoshiarpur are: Virinder Singh Parhar (BSP), Sunder Sham Arora (INC), Bram Shanker (Jimpa) (AAP), Tikshan Sud (BJP), Om Parkash Jakhu (BRDCP), Dr Naresh Saggar (SSJP), Jasvir Singh (IND), Rajveer Singh Kalsi (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.15%, while it was 71.81% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Hoshiarpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.43 Hoshiarpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 200. In 2012, there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.43 Hoshiarpur comprises of the following areas of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab: Panchayats Bahadurpur, Kotla Gaunspur, Admowal, Chohal of Hoshiarpur KC; Panchayats Shergarh, Chhauni Kalan, Bilaspur of Premgarh KC; KC Jahan Khelan and Hoshiarpur (Municipal Council) of Hoshiarpur Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Hoshiarpur constituency, which are: Chabbewal, Sham Chaurasi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Hoshiarpur is approximately 283 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hoshiarpur is: 31°33’05.4"N 75°59’04.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hoshiarpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.