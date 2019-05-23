English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hoshiarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hoshiarpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Hoshiarpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doaba region of Punjab in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Hoshiarpur is 82.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Sampla of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 13,582 votes which was 1.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Santosh Chowdhary of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 366 votes which was 0.04% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.54% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.91% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur was: Vijay Sampla (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,62,065 men, 7,23,207 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hoshiarpur is: 31.5329 75.9025
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: होशियारपुर, पंजाब (Hindi); হোসিয়ারপুর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); होशियारपूर, पंजाब (Marathi); હોશિયારપુર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஹோஷியார்பூர், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); హోశియార్ పూర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಹೊಶಿಯಾರ್ಪುರ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഹോഷിയാർപൂർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
Hoshiarpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Tilak Raj (Vaid)
IND
--
--
Davinder Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SBM
--
--
Paramjit Singh (Fauji Boothgarh)
NNJP
--
--
Dharam Pal
BSP
--
--
Khushi Ram
AAAP
--
--
Dr.Ravjot Singh
INC
--
--
Dr.Raj Kumar Chabbewal
BJP
--
--
Som Parkash
