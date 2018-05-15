GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Hoskote Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' M.T.B. Nagaraju Wins

Live election result of 178 Hoskote constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Hoskote MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:08 PM IST
Hosakote (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Rural district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,10,614 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,787 are male, 1,03,804 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.2 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%
Live Status INC M.T.B. Nagaraju Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC9882451.19%M.T.B. Nagaraju
BJP9122747.25%Sharath Bachegowda
JD(S)10830.56%Krishnamurthy. R
NOTA5390.28%Nota
AMSP4170.22%Drii. Ramesha Chakravarthy
IND2420.13%V. Shamanna
IND1840.10%Suresha. C
AIMEP1420.07%Sreenivasa .G
IND1200.06%Rajesh Gowda T. K
IND670.03%Ravisha . T
IND660.03%B.V. Manjunatha
IND610.03%T.V.. Manjunatha Gowda
IND520.03%Nagaraj. (D.C.N)
IND470.02%V. Nagaraj [M.T.B]

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,139 votes (4.29%) securing 51.23% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 90.99%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,878 votes (2.73%) registering 50.07% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 88.92%.

Check the table below for Hosakote live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
