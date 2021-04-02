Hosur Candidate List: Key Contests in Hosur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Hosur Assembly constituency in KRISHNAGIRI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Hosur seat is part of the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Balakrishna Reddy P of ADMK won from this seat beating Gopinath K of INC by a margin of 22,964 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K. Gopinath of INC won from this this constituency defeating S. John Timothy of DMDK by a margin of 14,152 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Hosur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Hosur constituency are: S. Jyothi B Reddy of AIADMK, Y. Prakash of DMK, M. Maare Gaudu of AMMK, Masood of MNM, Geetha Lakshmi of NTK