Hosur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

55. Hosur (होसुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Karnataka (Kolar, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural Districts). Hosur is part of 9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,51,715 eligible electors, of which 1,79,466 were male, 1,72,149 female and 100 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hosur in 2021 is 959.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,02,410 eligible electors, of which 1,56,437 were male, 1,45,884 female and 89 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,476 eligible electors, of which 1,19,984 were male, 1,09,492 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hosur in 2016 was 1. In 2011, there were 11.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Balakrishna Reddy P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Gopinath K of INC by a margin of 22,964 votes which was 10.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K. Gopinath of INC won in this seat defeating S. John Timothy of DMDK by a margin of 14,152 votes which was 8.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 55. Hosur Assembly segment of Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Hosur are: Prakaash Y (DMK), Jyothi S (AIADMK), Ezhilan S (VTVTK), Geetha Lakshmi S (NTK), Sundar L (SS), Selvam G (NGPP), Masood S (MNM), Maregowdu M (AMMK), Jayaseelan G (APTADMK), Kishore Kumar R (IND), Geetha V (IND), Shanmugam R (IND), Devappa Y (IND), Balaraju N (IND), Muthamizh Mudhalvan S (IND), Muthu R K (IND), Ramaswamy G C (IND), Lokesh V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.21%, while it was 75.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 55. Hosur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 342. In 2011 there were 255 polling stations.

EXTENT:

55. Hosur constituency comprises of the following areas of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu: Hosur Taluk (Part) Sevaganapalli, Kagganoor, Sokkarasanapalli, Singasadanapalli, Belathur, Bebebalapuram, Deveerapalli, Baliganapalli, Edipalli, Puram, B.S. Thimmasandiram, Vanamangalam, Kattinaickanduddi, Eluvappalli, Mahadevapuram, Suligunta, Berigai, Amuthugondapalli, Mugalpalli, Vathirapalli, Alur, Oddapalli, Alasapalli, Muthuganapalli, Thinnapalli, Bagalur, Kodiyalam, Kothapalli, Koosthanapalli, Sokkanathapuram, Egchangoor, Moorthyganadinna, Lingapuram, Battavarapalli, Mallasandiram, Thumanapalli, Koladasapuram, Nariganapuram, Seekkalapalli, Kurubarapalli, Advanapalli, Alenatham, Sudugondapalli, Palavanapalli, Nandimangalam, Attur, Badathapalli, Nanjapuram, Kembasandiram, Kanimangalam, Zeemangalam, Nallur, Begepalli, Anumepali, Govinda Agraharam, Zuzuvadi, Santhapuram, Viswanathapuram, Eluvapalli, Marasandiram, Kalasthipuram, Siddanapalli, Thattiganapalli, Karupalli, Peddamuthali, Muthalli, Attur, Dasepalli, Alur, Peddakullu, Chinnakullu, Kelavarapalli, Punugandoddi, Avalapalli, Mookandapalli, Motham Agraharam, Kothagondapalli, Poonapalli, Naligabetta Agraharam, Chennathur, Moranapalli, Gollapalli, Thorapalli Agraharam, Onnalvadi, Achettipalli, Nagondapalli, Muthuganapalli, Gopanapalli, Mugalur and Panchakshipuram villages. Hosur (M) and Mathigiri (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri.

The total area covered by Hosur is 435 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Hosur is: 12°45’25.2"N 77°51’48.2"E.

