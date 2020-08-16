Hot in Politics: A Deputy CM Left Sulking (Not Pilot), a Turncoat-in-Chief’s Deft U-Turn and More Gossip

From the sequel of EPS versus OPS drama to the Rajasthan roller-coaster, all the hush-hush buzz from the political circles laid bare for you.

Defence Mess

The defence ministry was busy making preparations for Rajnath Singh’s maiden press conference as Raksha Mantri in Delhi when the news of MoD documents admitting Chinese transgression made headlines. Before the news could became a major embarrassment for the Raksha Mantri, MoD pulled down the report, taking to task the official responsible for it, and cancelled the media interaction slated for August 7. Subsequently, the big Atmanirbhar initiative of the MoD, through which India banned 101 items for import, had to be made from Rajnath Singh’s Twitter handle.

Tit-for-Tat

Ever since Covid-19 outbreak, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is said to be upset for not being invited by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to attend the video-conference with Prime Minister Modi. Sources from the OPS camp say that other states ensured that both the CM and the Deputy CM attend the online meets. The EPS camp further rubbed it in with two AIADMK ministers unilaterally announcing Palaniswami as the CM candidate for 2021 assembly elections.

Knocking on Priyanka’s Door

What will be Priyanka Gandhi’s permanent address after she moves out of her Gurguram apartment? Congress general secretary’s pro-active role in brokering piece with Sachin Pilot has given hope to many a veteran. Not finding a patient audience in Rahul Gandhi, they feel at least Priyanka would hear them out but not many know how to reach her. A section of party leaders planned to contact her at the Gurugram apartment, but the society has been cordoned off and is inaccessible to them due to security reasons.

Snakes and Ladders of Karnataka

A senior BJP MLA is now facing the ire of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The Yediyurappa camp believes that the MLA is nurturing ambitions to be the next CM. When Yediyurappa was quarantined after being found Covid-19 positive, the MLA made a secret trip to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to perform a special Pooja at an ancient temple. He was accompanied by another party MLA who is also disgruntled with the CM for not making him a minister.

But the story doesn’t end here.

When both leaders reached the famous temple, to their disappointment they realized that the temple was sealed as it was in a containment zone. The auspicious Muhurath for the Pooja was 5:30 pm on that day and they did not want to return without performing the rituals. The CM-aspirant used his connections and made the priest open the temple doors for him.

The chosen priest, who is well-versed in tantric rituals, secretly conducted a special Pooja to the satisfaction of the CM-aspirant. The events have not gone down too well with the CM who is himself an ardent believer in astrology.

BJP Dreams of ‘Piloting’ Uttar Pradesh

Sachin Pilot's moves in Rajasthan were being closely monitored by a section of the BJP. Especially the leaders from the Gujjar community, drawing their own conclusions from appointment of a Jat leader -- OP Dhankar -- as Haryana BJP president when former minister and Faridabad MP Krishna Pal Singh Gujjar's name was almost finalised.

The other BJP leader who scanned developments with great interest was Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Nagar. Nagar got his Rajya Sabha nomination from the Samajwadi Party in 2016, but later jumped ship to join the BJP. His term ends in 2022 and after former Kairana MP Hakum Singh's death, the BJP in UP has been seeking to develop the next generation of leadership from the community. Pilot's entry would have completely changed the dynamics in UP ahead of the next state assembly polls.

Turncoat-in-Chief

Bhanwar Lal Sharma, the rebel Congress leader from the Pilot camp, was quick to jump the ship at the first whiff of a rapprochement. Named in the FIR filed by the Rajasthan police for alleged horse-trading on the basis of purported conversations with union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Sharma decided to fend for himself.

A day before the official photo-ops in Delhi, a veteran of many a coup in Rajasthan met a Congress general secretary close to Rahul Gandhi to appeal for a truce. Having got a green signal, he hit the highway straight to Jaipur to meet Ashok Gehlot and declare his loyalty to the Rajasthan Chief Minister. All this while a section in the Pilot camp in Delhi was busy briefing journalists on plans to float a regional party. Sharma has also been accused of jumping ship in the past.

Pak Army Saves FM Qureshi’s Chair

Rumours were rife in Pakistan that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi could lose his job because of his comments against the Saudi leadership over the OIC not taking up the Kashmir issue around the one year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. However, some others claim that he may still manage to retain his position because it turns out that he is the favourite of the Pakistan army for a possible change, if needed, in the PM’s position. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa will himself be travelling to Saudi Arabia soon to soothe ruffled feathers.

Cross-Party Camaraderie

The first person to call up the PMO when Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died was BJP media head Anil Baluni. The two leaders went back a long way and were fond of each other despite having risen from ideologically diverse moorings.

Recalling Ram Mandir

With invite to the ground-breaking ceremony at Ayodhya limited to a select few, some who were closely associated with the movement watched the proceedings on TV. Among them was Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who had argued for 'Ram Lalla' in the Ayodhya title suit before the Allahabad High Court. He has isolated himself at his home after coming in contact with Home Minister Amit Shah who had had tested positive for Covid-19.

Prasad dialled journalists on the BJP beat and recalled his days as counsel in the case before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. Prasad was pitted against former West Bengal Chief Minister SS Ray who appeared on behalf of All India Muslim Personal Law Board without charging a penny for the case.