Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hours after BJP Says Kamal Nath Govt Won't Last a Day, 2 Party MLAs Vote for Cong on Amendment Bill

After Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav's challenge earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had dared the BJP to bring a no-trust motion in the Assembly on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hours after BJP Says Kamal Nath Govt Won't Last a Day, 2 Party MLAs Vote for Cong on Amendment Bill
File photo Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Loading...

New Delhi: Hours after daring the Kamal Nath government that it would fail to last if the BJP "No. 1 or No.2" issued an order, two BJP MLAs voted in favour of the Congress-led government during voting on the criminal law (amendment) in the state assembly.

After Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav's challenge earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had dared the BJP to bring a no-trust motion in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“Every day the BJP says we are a minority government and one which could fall any day,” said Nath. “Today in voting in the assembly (on criminal law amendment), two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our government. My government is not in a minority.”

The Congress reportedly secured the support of 122 MLAs during a dramatic vote division on the amendment bill, with the BJP MLAs abstaining.

Bhargav had told the Congress government in the Assembly that “if the No. 1 or No. 2 of our party issue an order, we can bring down this government within 24 hours”.

Although the BJP has been questioning the longevity of the Nath government, this is the first time that a Leader of Opposition has put it on record inside the House.

“Hum jaldi Congress sarkar ka pind daan karenge (Soon we would perform last rites of the Congress government),” Bhargav told News18.

In the House of 230 in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath-led Congress has 114 MLAs, the BJP has 109. Four independents, two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA is also backing the Kamal Nath government.

The development came a day after the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance lost a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram