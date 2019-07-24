Hours after BJP Says Kamal Nath Govt Won't Last a Day, 2 Party MLAs Vote for Cong on Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Hours after daring the Kamal Nath government that it would fail to last if the BJP "No. 1 or No.2" issued an order, two BJP MLAs voted in favour of the Congress-led government during voting on the criminal law (amendment) in the state assembly.

After Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav's challenge earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had dared the BJP to bring a no-trust motion in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“Every day the BJP says we are a minority government and one which could fall any day,” said Nath. “Today in voting in the assembly (on criminal law amendment), two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our government. My government is not in a minority.”

The Congress reportedly secured the support of 122 MLAs during a dramatic vote division on the amendment bill, with the BJP MLAs abstaining.

Bhargav had told the Congress government in the Assembly that “if the No. 1 or No. 2 of our party issue an order, we can bring down this government within 24 hours”.

Although the BJP has been questioning the longevity of the Nath government, this is the first time that a Leader of Opposition has put it on record inside the House.

“Hum jaldi Congress sarkar ka pind daan karenge (Soon we would perform last rites of the Congress government),” Bhargav told News18.

In the House of 230 in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath-led Congress has 114 MLAs, the BJP has 109. Four independents, two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA is also backing the Kamal Nath government.

The development came a day after the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance lost a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly.