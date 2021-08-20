Hours After ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini Walks Free, Senior Minister Calls for Removal of Legal Officer, Vigilance Chief

Hours after Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the release of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who was arrested in connection with a corruption case, a senior Cabinet minister called for the removal of the state’s top legal officer and Vigilance Bureau chief for what he called an `arrest fiasco’.

Saini was arrested late Wednesday night by the vigilance bureau in an alleged corruption case following a habeas corpus petition, filed by the former top cop. The court after a lengthy hearing ordered `forthwith release’ of Saini expressing its anguish over the manner in which the arrest was effected.

The bench ruled his arrest was in violation of earlier orders dated October 11, 2018, September 23, 2020 and anticipatory bail order dated August 12.

The earlier order dated October 11, 2018, had directed the issuance of seven-day advance notice to Saini in case action was contemplated against him.

Soon after Saini was released, Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa demanded the removal of Advocate General Atul Nanda, Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal, and Chief Director Vigilance BK Uppal over the arrest fiasco.

Randhawa tweeted. “In view of the fiasco in Sumedh Singh Saini case, I urge chief Minister @capt_amarinder to immediately remove Advocate General, Home Secretary, and Chief Director Vigilance, for their professional incompetence.’’

Randhawa, during the crisis in Punjab Congress, was seen siding with the Sidhu camp and had on numerous occasions taken potshots at the Chief Minister over several issues. Congress sources said that the seemingly `hurried’ arrest of Saini over a corruption case and his release by the court could provide more ammunition to the Capt Amarinder baiters to target him.

“If the CM doesn’t act against officials for this fiasco, there will be political repercussions within the party. As it is the Sidhu camp has been looking for reasons to go after Capt Amarinder,’’ commented a Congress leader.

