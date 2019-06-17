Hours After Lawmakers' Hunt, Rahul Gandhi Marks Attendance on Twitter & Lok Sabha
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (AP)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. Gandhi won the election from Wayanad in Kerala.
He had also contested from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but was defeated by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes. Rahul took the oath in English.
Minutes before taking oath, he tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha begins Monday.
My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the #LokSabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2019
Gandhi's post came after his absence created a stir in the Lower House. While oath was being administered to the new lawmakers, Republican Party of India chief and MP Ramdas Athawale stood up and asked where Rahul Gandhi was.
"He is here and will come," one of the members in the opposition bench replied. But Gandhi was not seen in the House for long. Later, he tweeted and cleared that he would take oath in the afternoon.
