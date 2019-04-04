English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hours After Lending a Helping Hand to Injured Scribes in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi Posts Message for Them
Hours after a group of journalists, who had arrived to cover Rahul Gandhi’s election rally in Kerala’s Wayanad, were injured in a mishap, the Congress president wished them speedy recovery.
Rahul Gandhi helping ushering injured journalists to the ambulance in Wayanad.
Loading...
A group of journalists who were injured on Thursday while covering Rahul Gandhi’s election rally in Kerala’s Wayanad were given a helping hand by the Congress chief and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The journalists sustained minor injuries after a part of a media vehicle at the Gandhi roadshow broke off.
Sending healthy vibes to the injured, the Congress president later tweeted, "I also want to wish the journalists injured in a mishap during our road show a speedy recovery.
Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad with his sister for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi.
The nomination was followed by a roadshow in which a massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters carrying party flags greeted the brother-sister duo as they stood on a truck and waved at the crowd during their roadshow which marks the start of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad campaign.
As the massive crowd of supporters gathered on both sides of the road, security personnel had a tough time controlling the workers to clear the way for the vehicle. As the vehicle inched forward, Gandhi was seen shaking hands with many elated supporters. People were seen clicking photos on their mobile phones and waving flags of the Congress party and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Addressing the media, Gandhi said he had come to Kerala as he wanted to send across the message that India is one. "I felt that there is an assault by the RSS, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I thought I should give a message that I will fight from both North and South India." The Congress chief added that the main concerns of the country were jobs and farmers. He also said he would "not say a word against CPM... I will absorb all attacks with happiness but I will not attack them".
Sending healthy vibes to the injured, the Congress president later tweeted, "I also want to wish the journalists injured in a mishap during our road show a speedy recovery.
I am overwhelmed by the love and affection of the people of Wayanad in Kerala, where I filed my nomination today for the Lok Sabha. Thank you for your support & warm welcome!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2019
I also want to wish the journalists injured in a mishap during our road show a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/MLDAAdeNcc
Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad with his sister for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi.
Wayanad: Three journalists, including ANI reporter, sustained minor injuries after a barricade in Rahul Gandhi's roadshow broke. The injured were helped to the ambulance by Rahul Gandhi. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/JviwAgWX5h— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019
The nomination was followed by a roadshow in which a massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters carrying party flags greeted the brother-sister duo as they stood on a truck and waved at the crowd during their roadshow which marks the start of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad campaign.
As the massive crowd of supporters gathered on both sides of the road, security personnel had a tough time controlling the workers to clear the way for the vehicle. As the vehicle inched forward, Gandhi was seen shaking hands with many elated supporters. People were seen clicking photos on their mobile phones and waving flags of the Congress party and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Addressing the media, Gandhi said he had come to Kerala as he wanted to send across the message that India is one. "I felt that there is an assault by the RSS, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I thought I should give a message that I will fight from both North and South India." The Congress chief added that the main concerns of the country were jobs and farmers. He also said he would "not say a word against CPM... I will absorb all attacks with happiness but I will not attack them".
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricketer Krunal Pandya Calls Ajay Devgn His Doppelganger, Actor Extends Film Offer
- Manchester United: Six Players Could Leave at End of Season as Red Devils Plan Squad Revamp
- 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Lakh, Gets New Aurora Green Paint
- When CSK's Shardul Thakur Apologised to Dhoni With Folded Hands
- Sara Ali Khan on Her Kartik Aaryan 'Crush' Comment: Promise We Would Get Over This
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results