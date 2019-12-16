Hours after Mamata Leads Massive Protest Against CAA, WB Governor Asks Her to Brief Him Personally

Kolkata: In the midst of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to personally update him at Raj Bhawan about the present law and order situation in the state.

“In view of enormity of the situation, I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow. So far, I have not received any response from the Chief Secretary or the DGP. This is unfortunate and unexpected,” he said.

“I am stunned. In spite of my request, neither of them came and met me today. This is surely not acceptable given the enormity of situation,” he added.

Earlier, Dhankhar had expressed his anguish that Mamata and the ruling party ministers are spearheading rally against CAA. “This is unconstitutional. I call upon the CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote herself in retrieving the grim situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CMO replied back to Dhankar expressing concern over his tweets, which is further aggravating the situation. In a letter to the Governor, the CMO mentioned that he should stand beside the state government rather than tweeting on social media, which is creating an atmosphere of bitterness.

Earlier today, Banerjee led a massive protest against CAA and asked the protestors to writer crores of letters with names in ‘blood’ to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to disapprove CAA and National Registrar of Citizenship (NRC).

Banerjee also asked the protestors to knock the door of Raj Bhawan for an explanation from Dhankhar. “He is giving a big lecture. Go and ask about CAA. If possible, go and meet him and ask him about this divisive act. They don’t want us to live in peace. They want to divide India. Please don’t allow them to succeed in their vested interest,” a visibly angry Banerjee said.

While addressing a huge crowd at Jorasanko Thakur Bari, ancestral house of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, she said, “I would like to tell the ‘majority section’ that this battle is not for the ‘minorities’ alone. This is a battle for all. This is a battle for our existence.

"Go for signature campaigns holding black flags. Organise mass movements against CAA and I would like to urge all to write lakhs and crores of letter to our President Ram Nath Govind. Write your names with blood (in the letter) and vehemently opposed the CAA and NRC. Request the president not to approve it.”

She also warned that stern action will be taken against those who are involved in violent protests.

