Hours After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit Dissolves All 280 Block Committees

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday dissolved all its 280 block committees in the national capital in the wake of the Lok Sabha election defeat.

Former Chief Minister and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit took the decision hours after meeting party chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reasons for the rout on all seven seats in Delhi.

Dikshit met Gandhi along with the six other defeated Congress candidates Ajay Maken, Mahabal Mishra, JP Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia and Arvinder Singh Lovely as well as PC Chacko, the Congress in-charge of Delhi. The meeting lasted for more than an hour.

According to party sources, the party leaders also discussed the preparations for the Assembly elections due in Delhi early next year.

The Congress ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 but since then has lost every major election.

Gandhi has held similar review meetings with leaders from Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Gandhi on Friday appointed Mohan Markam head of the party's Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.