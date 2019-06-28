Hours After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit Dissolves All 280 Block Committees
According to party sources, the party leaders also discussed the preparations for the Assembly elections due in Delhi early next year.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday dissolved all its 280 block committees in the national capital in the wake of the Lok Sabha election defeat.
Former Chief Minister and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit took the decision hours after meeting party chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reasons for the rout on all seven seats in Delhi.
Dikshit met Gandhi along with the six other defeated Congress candidates Ajay Maken, Mahabal Mishra, JP Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia and Arvinder Singh Lovely as well as PC Chacko, the Congress in-charge of Delhi. The meeting lasted for more than an hour.
According to party sources, the party leaders also discussed the preparations for the Assembly elections due in Delhi early next year.
The Congress ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 but since then has lost every major election.
Gandhi has held similar review meetings with leaders from Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Gandhi on Friday appointed Mohan Markam head of the party's Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s