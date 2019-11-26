Hours After SC Orders Maharashtra Floor Test, PM Modi Meets Amit Shah & JP Nadda
Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the Maharashtra situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: RSTV/PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also the Union home minister, and the party's working president JP Nadda after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.
The rival Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has expressed confidence of having a majority in the 288-member assembly, insisting that the Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the requisite number.
