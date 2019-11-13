Hours after SC Verdict on K'Taka MLAs, Deve Gowda Says BSY Can Run Govt Safely for Remainder of His Term

Bengaluru: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa can complete his term as he no longer has to worry about how to manage the disqualified MLAs, who have been allowed by Supreme Court to contest coming bypolls.

"With common sense I can say that Yediyurappa was worried about how to manage these 17 people (disqualified Congress-JDS MLAs)," the former prime minister said when asked to comment on the Supreme Court verdict on their petitions.

"We don't need to bother about him (Yediyurappa). He can run the government safely for the next three years and four months (remainder of the term)," he added.

He also ruled out any truck with the Congress in future, especially with its senior leader Siddaramaiah. "Siddaramaiah is also safe. There is no problem. There is no question of Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda coming together to form the government. He will remain safely as the opposition leader. There is no further convergence of Congress and JD(S)," Gowda said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of the 17 lawmakers whose rebellion had led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, led by Gowda's son KD Kumaraswamy and the return of the BJP to power in July, but gave some relief by allowing them to contest the upcoming bypolls to 15 Assembly seats.

