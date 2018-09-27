English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hours After Sedition Case Against Her for 'Insulting' PM Modi, Congress' Divya Spandana Does It Again
Congress social media chief Divya Spandana was booked for allegedly posting an "insulting" tweet against PM Modi. A case was registered on Tuesday at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station.
Lucknow: Hours after being booked under Sedition law, Congress social media chief Divya Spandana hit back at the complainant, reiterating her stand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'chor' (thief).
"To the folks who filed the FIR - #PMChorHai," Spandana said, while slamming the sedition law for being 'archaic'.
There was no immediate comment by the Congress.
(With inputs from PTI)
Thank you guys for extending your support and for those who didn’t like the tweet, well, what can I say? Will keep it ‘classy’ next time— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 26, 2018
India should do away with the sedition law, it’s archaic and misused.
To the folks who filed the FIR- #PMChorHai
Rafale Deal: Technical HODs at Dassault Aviation claim Reliance Defence was never the first choice, decision to drop HAL was taken by CEO Eric Trappier at the last minute! #ChorPMChupHai Readhttps://t.co/IbK9SOQLcd— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 24, 2018
(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
