GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hours After Sedition Case Against Her for 'Insulting' PM Modi, Congress' Divya Spandana Does It Again

Congress social media chief Divya Spandana was booked for allegedly posting an "insulting" tweet against PM Modi. A case was registered on Tuesday at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hours After Sedition Case Against Her for 'Insulting' PM Modi, Congress' Divya Spandana Does It Again
Congress social media chief Divya Spandana was booked for allegedly posting an "insulting" tweet against PM Modi. A case was registered on Tuesday at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station.
Loading...
Lucknow: Hours after being booked under Sedition law, Congress social media chief Divya Spandana hit back at the complainant, reiterating her stand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'chor' (thief).

"To the folks who filed the FIR - #PMChorHai," Spandana said, while slamming the sedition law for being 'archaic'.




She was booked for allegedly posting an "insulting" tweet against PM Modi. A case was registered Tuesday at the Gomtinagar Police Station here, he said.

After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Ms Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a democratically elected leader, by calling him a 'thief'.

"An FIR was registered against Divya Spandana under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the IPC," said Gomtinagar SHO DP Tiwari.



The FIR was lodged on a complaint by lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmed, who alleged that Spandana tweeted an "utterly insulting" post against the prime minister, he said.




In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that the post had the "potential to instigate hatred against Modi", the official added.

There was no immediate comment by the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...