English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hours After Two MGP Legislators Switch Over to BJP, Goa Chief Minister Drops Deputy
Sudin Dhavalikar was allotted portfolios of Transport and Public Works which would be now looked after by Sawant.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Loading...
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday dropped deputy CM Sudin Dhavalikar after two MLAs of the latter's MGP broke away and joined the ruling BJP. Dhavalikar was the lone MGP MLA who did not break away from the party.
In a communication addressed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Sawant informed her about dropping Dhavalikar. "I have dropped Sudin Dhavalikar from the cabinet. The decision on filling up the vacant seat will be taken very soon," Sawant said.
Dhavalikar was allotted portfolios of Transport and Public Works which would be now looked after by Sawant. Governor Sinha, who is in New Delhi now, has cut short her visit and would be arriving in Goa later during the evening to administer the oath to the new minister replacing Dhavalikar.
During the wee hours Wednesday, two of the three Maharashrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs — Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar — gave a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, merging their party's legislative wing with the BJP. Dhavalikar, the third MGP MLA, did not sign the letter.
On Tuesday, MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had claimed that his party was the target of a conspiracy by opponents. He had said moves were afoot by rivals to wean away Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar, and in the process isolate Sudin Dhavalikar.
"Any attempt to disturb our MLAs will be viewed seriously and we won't mind pulling out of the government," the MGP chief had said.
In a communication addressed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Sawant informed her about dropping Dhavalikar. "I have dropped Sudin Dhavalikar from the cabinet. The decision on filling up the vacant seat will be taken very soon," Sawant said.
Dhavalikar was allotted portfolios of Transport and Public Works which would be now looked after by Sawant. Governor Sinha, who is in New Delhi now, has cut short her visit and would be arriving in Goa later during the evening to administer the oath to the new minister replacing Dhavalikar.
During the wee hours Wednesday, two of the three Maharashrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs — Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar — gave a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, merging their party's legislative wing with the BJP. Dhavalikar, the third MGP MLA, did not sign the letter.
On Tuesday, MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar had claimed that his party was the target of a conspiracy by opponents. He had said moves were afoot by rivals to wean away Ajgaonkar and Pawaskar, and in the process isolate Sudin Dhavalikar.
"Any attempt to disturb our MLAs will be viewed seriously and we won't mind pulling out of the government," the MGP chief had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Mission Shakti' Victory: PM Announces Historic Space Breakthrough
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
'Mission Shakti' Victory: PM Announces Historic Space Breakthrough
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First: Dravid
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A And More
- '83: Cricketer Kapil Dev's Daughter Turns Assistant Director for Kabir Khan's Film
- Facebook Candidate Connect And Share You Voted Tools to Boost Engagement Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
- Over 90 Percent of First Time Eligible Voters Will Cast a Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Says Twitter Survey
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results