Hours Ahead of Election to Bihar Assembly Speaker Post, BJP Alleges Lalu Prasad Trying to Poach MLAs

Lots of political drama is expected to unfold ahead of the 'rare' elections for the post of Bihar assembly Speaker on Wednesday. With a few hours left for voting in the elections being conducted after 50 years, a purported 'poaching' audio clip of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav has created a furor in the state.

In the audio clip, Yadav is allegedly heard talking to an NDA MLA asking him to remain absent on voting day on pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Once the speaker goes then we will see (about toppling the existing government)," he allegedly says.

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) had reportedly not considered pitting its own candidate with NDA considering the appointment of Nand Kishore Yadav as Speaker. However, as soon as the BJP came up with the name of so-called upper caste candidate Lakhisarai MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha, the RJD decided to field Awadh Bihari Choudhary, an MLA from Siwan, and a Yadav, for the post.

While Sinha is a senior leader of his party and was a minister in the previous Nitish Kumar government, Choudhary is a fifth term MLA and member of the assembly since the 1980s.

The numbers are unlikely to favour the MGB, as the NDA has 126 MLAs against MGB's 110 and there are eight others, including AIMIM's five MLAs. But the opposition is trying to achieve many objectives by contesting this election, which include sending a message to its Yadav voters, who stood solidly behind the RJD in the recent Bihar assembly polls. Another is to ensure that Congress MLAs, about whom rumours of switching sides to the NDA were doing rounds, stay within the fold of the MGB.

What decision is taken by the AIMIM, which considered and later decided against fielding its own candidate, will also be interesting to watch.

According to norm, the Speaker is generally chosen by consensus of all the parties. In the history of the Bihar assembly, voting for the chair of the Speaker has happened only twice - once in March 1967 and the other time in March 1969. Another thing to note about this election is that parties do not usually issue a whip for such polls because they require MLAs to stand up and announce their yes or no against the name of the candidates.

