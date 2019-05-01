Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hours Ahead of PM's Rally in MP, Kamal Nath Says Modi Violates Poll Code 'Daily'

The duo has been in a war of words ever since the Income Tax Department carried out raids at several of Nath’s establishments including those of his close aides’.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 1, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Hours Ahead of PM's Rally in MP, Kamal Nath Says Modi Violates Poll Code 'Daily'
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath fields a question during 'Matters of States' session at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct “daily”.

“Look at the language he uses. Have you seen any other Prime Minister in the world speaking in this manner? What kind of standard is he trying to set,” asked Nath hours ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Itarsi region in the state.

The duo has been in a war of words ever since the Income Tax Department carried out raids at several of Nath’s establishments including those of his close aides’. The Congress has also accused the Centre of trying to destabilise the MP government.

At a rally in Sidhi, PM Modi had said that the Naamdar (Rahul Gandhi) and his courtier (Kamal Nath) won’t be spared for corruption. He also alleged rampant corruption under the Congress’ rule in Madhya Pradesh after sacks full of currency notes were recovered in the state.

Nath had hit back asking the source of the BJP’s wealth with which it built “Rs 1,000 cr’ worth party headquarters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Nath thanked the public to have given him a chance to serve the state. He said that the Congress government tried to offer glimpses of the party’s policies and intentions within the first 75 days until the MCC was imposed.

The Chief Minister also attacked the BJP for fielding Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal. “The BJP was trying to divide the society and was fuelling tension with inflammatory speeches,” he said while also accusing the BJP of “hurting democracy” for not providing an account of its 15 years of governance in Madhya Pradesh.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
