Hours Ahead of SC Hearing on Petition by Congress-NCP-Sena, Sharad Pawar Gets A Surprise Visitor

A day after the BJP pulled off a midnight coup with the support of Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade met the NCP supremo on Sunday, adding to speculations in political circles.

Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister along with Devendra Fadnavis who took oath as the Chief Minister in a hush-hush ceremony hours after the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena announced their alliance.

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Kakade was also attended by Jayant Patil, who replaced Ajit Pawar as the NCP Legislature Party chief soon after he joined hands with the BJP.

Though Kakade termed the visit personal, he is the first BJP leader to reach out to Pawar amid the Maharashtra logjam. In a day of dramatic developments on Saturday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returned as Chief Minister, propped up by the NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new Sena-NCP-Congress alliance reached a consensus that Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8 am at a hush-hush ceremony in the Maharashtra capital after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of President's Rule in the state.

The opposition parties have accused Governor BS Koshyari of acting illegally, with the Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claiming Koshyari once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman".

Ajit Pawar's volte face created fissures in the NCP, with Sharad Pawar distancing himself from his nephew's action and saying the decision to back Fadnavis for his second consecutive term was his personal choice and not that of the party.

