Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hours Before Vote Counting, Cong Candidate From Odisha’s Aska Assembly Seat Shot at, Injured

Manoj Kumar Jena and his associate, Anil Kumar Swain, were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a profusely bleeding condition.

Anand ST Das | News18

Updated:May 22, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hours Before Vote Counting, Cong Candidate From Odisha’s Aska Assembly Seat Shot at, Injured
Representative Image.
Bhubaneswar: Hours before counting for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections begins in Odisha, the Congress candidate for Aska Assembly constituency in the state and one of his associates were shot at by six unidentified assailants at Berhampur in Ganjam district late on Wednesday evening.

Congress candidate Manoj Kumar Jena and his associate, Anil Kumar Swain, were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a profusely bleeding condition. Jena received bullets in his neck and chest. The assailants also reportedly slashed his neck after shooting at him. Swain received a bullet in one of his hands.

With Jena’s condition remaining critical, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack later.

The police said Jena and Swain were fired upon from close range at Oxford School Square near Lanjipalli in Berhampur town while they were returning from Bhubaneswar in a four-wheeler. The assailants, who came on two bikes, escaped after committing the crime. In their hurry to escape, they met with an accident as one of their bikes hit a boy nearby which left him injured.

A gun and one of the bikes used by the assailants were recovered from the spot. Police said the assailants had apparently followed Jena and Swain for some distance before firing at them. An investigation is on and more details are awaited.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Pravat Routray said the exact cause of the firing was unknown. "We suspect it to be due to previous enmity," the ASP said.

They immediately fled from the spot towards Andhra Pradesh side before anyone could find out what exactly happened, he said.

Ganjam is Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home district. Patnaik contested the Lok Sabha elections from Hinjli Assembly constituency in Ganjam and has earlier represented Aska Lok Sabha constituency.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram