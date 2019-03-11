Hours Before EC Announcement, CM Yogi Gave Minister Status to 72 Leaders to Woo Dissenting Allies

: Hours before the press conference by Election Commission of India regarding the dates and phases for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in UP nominated 72 names in various corporations, commission and other bodies giving them minister status. Names from dissent ally camps of Om Prakash Rajbhar and Anupriya Patel have also been adjusted in these government bodies, allegedly in order to pacify them ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.From cabinet minister in Yogi Government, Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), six names have been adjusted. Arvind Rajbhar has been made Head of Uttar Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam, Rana Ajit Pratap Singh has been nominated as Head of UP Beej Vikas Nigam, Sudama Rajbhar has been nominated as Member of Uttar Pradesh Pashudhan Vikas Parishad, Sunil Arkvanshi has been nominated as Member of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Akikaran Parishad, Mahesh Prajapati has been nominated as Member of UP Pichda Varg Avam Vikas Nigam and Radhika Patel has been nominated as Member of UP Rajya Akikaran Parishad.Om Prakash Rajbhar who holds a cabinet berth in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet has been calling out the BJP government for quite some time now, demanding a sub-categorisation of the 27-per cent Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation into three categories to benefit the most-backward castes. Rajbhar had also threatened to go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections if his demands were not met by the BJP.Similarly, many names from Anupriya Patel camp have also been adjusted in the list of 72 names which was released on Sunday, hours before the Election Commission press conference. Anurpiya Patel who represents Apna Dal (S), a key ally of BJP in Uttar Pradesh was also unhappy with the BJP and had expressed her dissent publically.The inclusion of names from both the Rajbhar and Patel camp camps suggests a truce between both the camps and the BJP.