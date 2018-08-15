Housing For All, Health For All: PM Modi's 2019 Welfare Pitch

In his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, his last one before the nation heads to elections in less than a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at his electoral pitch for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Recounting his government’s achievements, he also said his government was setting goals which they aim to achieve by 2022 – India’s 75th Independence Day.“We want Indians to have their own homes, or housing for all. We want every Indian to have power connections, or power for all. We want the kitchen of every Indian to be smoke free, or Clean Cooking for all. We want every Indian to get drinking water according to their needs, or water for all,” Modi said.Taking his welfare pitch to the people, he added, “We want every Indian to be connected to the world of the internet, or connectivity for all. We want toilets in the homes of every Indian, or sanitation for all. We want Indians to do well in the field of their choice, or skill for all. We want good and affordable healthcare for all Indians, or health for all. We want all Indians to get security cover, or insurance for all.”He added, “I am impatient because we have to surpass the nations that have done better than us. I am impatient because malnutrition has become a roadblock to India’s development. I am impatient to get complete health cover to the poorest Indian so that he or she can fight disease.”