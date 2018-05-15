English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
How Battle for Karnataka Became a PM Modi vs CM Siddaramaiah Fight
The BJP central leadership also felt that instead of taking on Siddaramaiah, launching a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi will benefit them more. Therefore, the Assembly election campaign looked more like a Parliamentary election, in which larger national issues are debated, they said.
Bengaluru: During his whirlwind tour of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw an open challenge to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of the Congress government in Karnataka, Modi dared Gandhi. The Congress hit back at the PM within minutes, but the reply did not come from Rahul Gandhi. It was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who slammed Modi in a series of tweets, challenging the PM to join a debate with him ahead of Karnataka election.
The next day, he even asked Modi to talk about the achievements of the previous Yeddyurappa government for 15 minutes without looking at a piece of paper, which was hailed by the Congress as a masterstroke.
The BJP was trying hard to make this election campaign a Modi versus Rahul Gandhi fight. The PM was attacking the Congress president and his predecessors in his election speeches, not saying much about Siddaramaiah or the state Congress.
According to political analysts, the BJP has realised that their local cadre led by B S Yeddyurappa has failed to enthuse the voters and mount a powerful campaign against the Siddaramaiah government.
The BJP central leadership also felt that instead of taking on Siddaramaiah, launching a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi will benefit them more. Therefore, the Assembly election campaign looked more like a Parliamentary election, in which larger national issues are debated, they said.
But the Congress is aware of the dangers of allowing the BJP to make it a Modi versus Rahul fight, and refuses to walk into that trap. It has asked Siddaramaiah to take on Modi, asking him questions about the state and his government’s contributions.
A senior leader said, “The state BJP’s morale is low. They seem to have accepted the defeat even before the voting. Their only hope is PM Modi. But he knows that there is nothing to talk about the previous BJP government’s achievements because it was the most corrupt and criminal government.”
He further said, “The Siddaramaiah government has done a lot and looks formidable because of that the PM is trying to make it a Modi versus Rahul Gandhi battle. But we don’t want to walk into that trap and Siddaramaiah is leading the attack.”
BJP’s attempts to turn Karnataka Assembly elections into a fight between Modi and Rahul has not gone down well with many Kannadigas.
Ramachandra Maharudrappa, an independent political observer, said that it was a state election and only state-related issues should be discussed and debated, not the national issues. He said, “Modi and Rahul are not issues here. Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy are the real issues here. All parties must discuss them.”
But the BJP depended more on Modi to turn the tide in their favour in a tough election. Earlier, Modi planned to address 15 rallies in five days but later agreed to address 21 rallies in eight days. They also roped in UP CM Yogi Adithanath to play the Hindutva card in the elections.
BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, who played the second fiddle to top national leaders of the party, said that there was nothing wrong in Modi leading the campaign. “Narendra Modi is our undisputed leader. He is the tallest leader. With his electrifying campaigning we will come to power in Karnataka,” he said.
However, Yeddyurappa dismissed the claims that the BJP is trying to turn it into a Modi versus Rahul contest. “Rahul Gandhi is a non-issue in this election. Siddaramaiah is no match to Modi. We are not worried about them,” BJP’s CM candidate said.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah had been attacking both Modi and Yeddyurappa ridiculing them for endorsing corruption and corrupt leaders just to come to power at any cost. He is challenging them to talk about the state and not about national issues.
He said, “Even if Modi comes hundred times, the situation will not change. People are with the Congress and we will return to power”.
Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M Mallikarjuna Kharge said that Karnataka BJP was malnourished and Modi was bringing an energy tonic from New Delhi to keep it alive till the voting day.
