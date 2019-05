How BJP Changed the Rules to Defeat Mamata Banerjee at Her Own Game

There are two aspects to the Bengal election story. First that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ vote-share has actually increased, although the party has lost 16 seats, while the BJP’s share has increased seven times — from 6.14% to 40.25% in just a decade.Secondly, this is an almost exact mirror of what happened to the Left Front in Bengal in 2009, as the TMC was rising.To put the extent of the TMC’s losses in perspective, consider this: since coming to power, Banerjee has not lost an election, her seats have not dipped and no party has been able to hold on to its ground, let alone make inroads in her bastion.This is the worst defeat that the Trinamool Congress has faced since the 2004 Lok Sabha election (when Banerjee had ironically allied with the BJP) when in spite of getting 21.04% votes, the party got only one seat.However, what exactly went wrong for Mamata Banerjee? Why was the TMC unable to stem the tide of saffron in its backyard? Was it the unprecedented mobilisation of Hindutva, or was it the failure of her party’s lieutenants. Alternatively, did the BJP just outsmart the TMC, lulling them into a false sense of confidence? The answer lies somewhere in between.Over the past five years, the BJP has put up a straight-forward argument — under the TMC, Hindus of West Bengal have no “self-respect”.The period has also seen unprecedented communalisation of politics, while the state has been marred by riots (which have increased annually since 2014 – the first time since the turbulent post-Partition years) and the BJP has highlighted the alleged cases of Mamata’s Muslim appeasement As a BJP leader explained, "This was rooted in ground realities. Mamata was in a hurry to never lose power after winning… Hence, to cement position, her bid to woo Muslims irked everyone else. That was always our starting point.”From there till now, Bengal has been polarised like never before and the BJP’s greatest advantage, somewhat counter-intuitively, came from Muslim-dominated seats.Take for instance, the district of Malda. Dominated electorally by the family of late Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, the district has an estimated 55% Muslim population.The BJP leader said, "Once it was clear that the Congress and the Left were not going to work together... it was just a question of consolidating the Hindu votes.”However, it is the extent of this consolidation that has stunned the BJP. Even in 2014, the TMC’s vote-share consisted equally of Hindu and Muslim votes.BJP's Khagen Murmu won from the Malda North constituency by a 6% margin over former TMC MP Mausam Noor and her cousin and Congress candidate Isha Khan Choudhury."The BJP won about 37.6% of the total votes polled in the seat, which, we think, is about 90% of the total Hindu votes polled.”Ahead of polling, the BJP reused and revitalised the TMC’s iconic slogan against the CPI(M) — ‘chup chap, phoole chap’ (quietly vote for the flower). This time, it was — silently vote for the lotus.The party argued that people should (as they did) vote silently, to try and ensure that there is no backlash.It was this same formula of reusing aspects from Banerjee’s playbook (the BJP strategy was being designed by Mukul Roy, once Banerjee’s closest aide) that was repeated again and again during the election. Take for instance, the use of caste as a political factor. A BJP leader said, “The use of caste didn’t yield the sort of results we had hoped. But we won the Bongaon seat. That was incredible in itself.”According to the 2011 Census, the Dalits account for 23.49% of the state’s total population and 12.88% of the country’s.Banerjee, aided by Roy, crafted a plan to fracture the mobilisation of Dalits by political parties, along the lines of sub-castes, instead of their Dalit identity.Key to this were the Matua community, members of the Namasudra sub-caste who have a significant sway over six parliamentary seats, with an estimated population of over 3 crore.Electoral gains followed — first in the 2008 panchayat election, then the 2009 Lok Sabha poll, the 2011 and 2016 Assembly election.But this also opened the gates for the BJP. Throughout the 2019 campaign, the BJP has made a distinction between the 'Hindu' refugee and the 'Muslim' infiltrator."Infiltrators are gnawing away at our country like termites," it said.A TMC leader said, "The BJP promised these mostly Dalit refugees post-Partition rights. But in doing so it also conflated the Dalit identity and the Hindu identity. That helped them… but we were able to counter the NRC narrative to some extent."