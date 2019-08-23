How Can 90 Lakh Maharashtra Farmers be Ineligible for PM Crop Insurance, Asks Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Thackeray asked the government to ensure companies give insurance compensation to farmers from drought and flood-hit areas of the state or it should take back money paid as a premium to the private players and distribute it among the peasants.
File photo of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned the categorisation of 90 lakh Maharashtra farmers as ineligible for the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme and impugned the parameters used to declare them so.
He also asked the government to ensure companies give insurance compensation to farmers from drought and flood-hit areas of the state or it should take back money paid as a premium to the private players and distribute it among the peasants.
Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray said under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), farmers pay 2 per cent of the premium amount, while 98 per cent is paid by the government.
He claimed that after the Shiv Sena raised concerns over improper disbursal of insurance compensation to farmers, companies disbursed Rs 960 crore to 10 lakh peasants.
"After 90 lakh farmers were categorised as ineligible, around Rs 2,000 crore, which was to be disbursed to farmers, is still lying with the insurance companies," Thackeray said.
"The question is who decided the farmers are not eligible? What were the parameters?" Thackeray asked.
He further said the companies should be given their share of profit, but the money meant for farmers must be disbursed to them.
"Farmers must be given crop insurance compensation. In case that does not happen, the government must take back the money paid to insurance companies and distribute it to the farmers through its own mechanism," he added.
Thackeray said the scheme was conceived with good intention, but its flaws must be corrected. Thackeray said the Shiv Sena will again stage protests in case farmers did not get compensation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Flaunts Baby Bump on Movie Outing
- Ira Khan Shares Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Mishaal, But Her Caption Spark Concern Among Netizens
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel