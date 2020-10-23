'How Can Anyone Stop Wife from Taking Husband's Name?' Karnataka Congress Leader Shivakumar on Kusuma Issue

Taking serious exceptions to BJP leaders launching a campaign against Congress candidate from R.R. Nagara, H. Kusuma, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday appealed to the voters to ponder over why Kusuma was not allowed to take her legally wedded late husband's name.

Speaking at the Vokkaliga leaders' convention here, Shivakumar said that the BJP fielded Shobha Karandlaje to raise this question on social media platforms that Kusuma should not use her husband's name in election campaigns.

"Why is she being stopped from using her legitimately wedded husband's name? Let us dwell into it now. We all know who all protested and demanded a CBI inquiry into his death. They (BJP) indulged in politics, not Kusuma, I would like to remind them," he said.

Training his guns directly on Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha MP Shobha Karandlaje, Shivakumar said, "I did not expect this from you 'akka' (elder sister). God forbid, nothing like this happens to you or anyone in your family. It is a great trauma for a 25-year old woman to become a widow at that age."

Continuing his attack further, the KPCC President asserted that Kusuma had married D.K. Ravi legally as per the Hindu rituals. "Therefore, people must condemn such illegitimate demand being made by her rivals," he said.