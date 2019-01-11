‘How Can Law Breaker be Law Framer?’ Madras HC Junks Tamil Nadu Sports Minister’s Plea

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Tamil Nadu sports minister Balakrishna Reddy seeking suspension of his conviction in the 1998 riot case.“This Court is unable to comprehend as to how a yesteryear law breaker can rightfully claim to continue as a law framer in the teeth of the conviction, by seeking indulgence of this Court to suspend the conviction (sic),” the Madras High Court said.With his petition rejected, Reddy is likely to be arrested soon.The special court for cases against MLAs and MPs sentenced him to a three-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday. Special court judge J Santhi found Reddy and 15 others guilty of offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.​After the court pronounced its order, Reddy moved a memo against the conviction. The trial judge suspended his sentencing and had asked him to appeal before the Madras High Court within 30 days.Following the conviction, Reddy submitted his resignation from the council of ministers and it was accepted.The case is related to a protest against the sale of illicit liquor in Krishnagiri district in 1998 when clashes between the public and police turned violent and there was damage to public property and a police vehicle too was set on fire. A case was filed against Balakrishna Reddy and 108 others.