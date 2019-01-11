English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘How Can Law Breaker be Law Framer?’ Madras HC Junks Tamil Nadu Sports Minister’s Plea
The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Tamil Nadu sports minister Balakrishna Reddy seeking suspension of his conviction in the 1998 riot case.
Representative Image/ Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Tamil Nadu sports minister Balakrishna Reddy seeking suspension of his conviction in the 1998 riot case.
“This Court is unable to comprehend as to how a yesteryear law breaker can rightfully claim to continue as a law framer in the teeth of the conviction, by seeking indulgence of this Court to suspend the conviction (sic),” the Madras High Court said.
With his petition rejected, Reddy is likely to be arrested soon.
The special court for cases against MLAs and MPs sentenced him to a three-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday. Special court judge J Santhi found Reddy and 15 others guilty of offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.
After the court pronounced its order, Reddy moved a memo against the conviction. The trial judge suspended his sentencing and had asked him to appeal before the Madras High Court within 30 days.
Following the conviction, Reddy submitted his resignation from the council of ministers and it was accepted.
The case is related to a protest against the sale of illicit liquor in Krishnagiri district in 1998 when clashes between the public and police turned violent and there was damage to public property and a police vehicle too was set on fire. A case was filed against Balakrishna Reddy and 108 others.
“This Court is unable to comprehend as to how a yesteryear law breaker can rightfully claim to continue as a law framer in the teeth of the conviction, by seeking indulgence of this Court to suspend the conviction (sic),” the Madras High Court said.
With his petition rejected, Reddy is likely to be arrested soon.
The special court for cases against MLAs and MPs sentenced him to a three-year imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday. Special court judge J Santhi found Reddy and 15 others guilty of offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.
After the court pronounced its order, Reddy moved a memo against the conviction. The trial judge suspended his sentencing and had asked him to appeal before the Madras High Court within 30 days.
Following the conviction, Reddy submitted his resignation from the council of ministers and it was accepted.
The case is related to a protest against the sale of illicit liquor in Krishnagiri district in 1998 when clashes between the public and police turned violent and there was damage to public property and a police vehicle too was set on fire. A case was filed against Balakrishna Reddy and 108 others.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results