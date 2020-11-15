How Can Someone Become CM After Getting Just 40 Seats, Asks RJD as NDA Likely to Formally Elect Nitish Kumar Today

Hours before the NDA partners meet to formally elect a chief minister in Bihar, the RJD has raised its pitch against Nitish Kumar being tapped for the top job again despite the JD(U) receiving only 43 seats in the assembly, behind the BJP.

The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in 243-member Bihar assembly after counting of votes on November 10 but the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) it formed with the Congress and Left failed to reach the majority mark of 122. The BJP won 74 seats, taking the National Democratic Alliance to 125 seats.

“How can someone become chief minister after getting 40 seats? People's mandate is against him (Nitish Kumar), he is decimated. Bihar will find its alternative, which will be spontaneous. It might take a week, ten days, or a month but it will happen,” RJD MP Manoj Jha said.

Keeping its pre-poll promise, the BJP-led NDA is likely to elect Nitish Kumar as the chief minister in Sunday’s meeting where the date for swearing-in ceremony will also be decided.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

Jha had earlier alleged foul play in the elections, saying officials were either not issuing winner's certificates to party nominees or delaying it in at least 30 assembly constituencies. He said that RJD-headed Grand Alliance is going to form the government in the state and he is 200 per cent sure of that.

"There are 30 assembly constituencies where officials are either delaying or not issuing certificates (to RJD candidates). They are resorting to dilatory tactics. I request the officials to work in an impartial manner as we are going to win," the RJD leader had said.

"We are going to write to the Election Commission. They (the government) are putting pressure on DMs in seats where the margin is low," the RJD leader had said.

Meanwhile Nitish Kumar, who looks on course to becoming the longest serving chief minister of the state during his new term, was expected to take oath on or after Monday next week before which he will send his resignation to the governor since his current tenure expires at the end of November.