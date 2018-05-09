'How Can Someone Declare Himself PM Contender? What Arrogance': Modi on Rahul's Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s readiness to be PM in 2019 and said the latter’s ambition is nothing but “arrogance”.“Yesterday someone made an important declaration. He said, "I am going to be PM!" He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the PM? This is simply nothing but arrogance,” said Modi during a campaign rally in Bengarpet in Karnataka.Modi's attack came a day after Gandhi said he was ready to occupy the PM's post if his partyemerged as the "biggest" party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.Soon after Gandhi’s remark, the BJP took potshots, saying the Congress president, who is harbouring "lofty dreams" despite his party's losing spree, should first try to win state elections."There are leaders waiting for 40 years... he came all of a sudden and placed his bucket, and said I will become the Prime Minister," Modi said during the final lap of his campaign blitz in election-bound Karnataka, where voting will be held on May 12.The Prime Minister asked the gathering whether it was not a reflection of the Congress president's "arrogance".He also wanted to know whether it did not show the state of internal democracy in the Congress party.Speaking about attempts to forge and anti-BJP front, the PM said, “To remove Modi, there are big meetings being held. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one 'Naamdaar' that he is going to be PM.”Earlier, during the campaign, Modi had likened Rahul to a "naamdaar (one with a big name)"."Rahul-ji, you are naamdaar (one with a big name), we are kaamdaar (focused on work),” Modi had said earlier.