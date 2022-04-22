How Can State Become Sri Lanka if Welfare Schemes are Implemented, Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Asks Naidu

Taking a dig at the opposition, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu how the state could become “like Sri Lanka” if all welfare schemes are implemented in a transparent manner.

He was addressing the public after the government credited Rs 1,261 crore credited into the accounts of 1.02 crore women beneficiaries belonging to ‘self-help groups’ as interest reimbursement under ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ scheme for the third year in a row.

Reddy said Navaratnalu – the bouquet of nine schemes – had changed the lives of weaker sections. “Naidu doesn’t want to implement these schemes when he comes to power. How can the state slip into Sri Lanka-like crisis if the schemes are implemented? If they are not implemented, as was the case during Naidu’s tenure, will the state become America,” asked Reddy.

Naidu had said that the state was slipping into “Sri Lanka-like crisis”.

Addressing the gathering at Ongole town of Prakasam district, the CM said the state was committed to women’s empowerment and hence rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi (interest-free loans), Aasara, and Cheyutha.

In the past three years, the government has disbursed Rs 3,615 crore under YSR Sunna Vaddi schemes benefiting women who availed loans and made timely repayments. He said the government had also discussed with the banks and reduced the interest rates for women to 8.5-9.5% from the existing 12.5-13.5%.

The CM said the government was committed to women’s welfare, economic progress and overall development of women. Listing the welfare schemes, he said, “Since the formation of the government, Rs 1,36,694 crore has been disbursed through direct bank transfer without any middlemen or corruption, of which Rs 94,318 crore was credited directly to women beneficiaries.”

Reddy stated that there was no difference between his government and the previous one in revenue and loans, and despite having fewer borrowings than the earlier one, all promised welfare schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner. He claimed they “achieved what Naidu couldn’t in his term”.

He said the government prioritised the weaker sections and strove for social justice, and even in cities like Vijayawada, the Mayor’s post was given to BCs.

Ministers B Muthyalanaidu, Adimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, other public representatives and senior officials were present at the event.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.