'How Can You Expect Sympathy From Them?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Minister's 'Selective' Visit to Kin of Lakhimpur Deceased

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday after UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak paid a visit to families of deceased BJP workers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence but skipped meeting kin of four farmers who also lost their lives.

Yadav, who is on a state-wide Samajwadi Vijay Yatra, said: “The BJP Union MoS and his son are accused in the Lakhimpur incident, then how can you expect from them that they will visit the family of deceased farmers? The BJP has mowed down farmers and are preparing to mow down the laws, how can you expect sympathy for farmers from them? The BJP had promised farmers to double the income but instead the inflation has doubled.”

He added: “The BJP government in the state has been continuously promoting ‘Thoko Neeti’, due to which there is an increase in criminal activities in the state and many innocent people are losing their lives.”

On the question of the expected inauguration of Kushinagar Airport by PM Narendra Modi, the SP chief said, “I have come to know that this airport is also one of the projects of the Samajwadi Party government. This is a new kind of tradition which is practiced by the BJP where they inaugurate projects done by the previous government and also re-inaugurate already inaugurated projects. The people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to remove BJP from power in the state this time.”

He also responded to Priyanka Gandhi getting active in UP, saying: “These people who are coming to UP just want to remove the BJP.”

On the issue of any kind of last-minute alliance with the Congress, he said: “The prior experience of Samajwadi Party forging alliance with big parties and all those parties with whom the party had forged alliance in the past, the experience was not very pleasant. Samajwadi Party is trying to bring regional and small political outfits together for the 2022 UP polls.”

